CORBIN — The Corbin girls tennis team picked up wins over Knox Central (9-0) and George Rogers Clark (8-1) to improve to 17-1 overall, and 9-0 against regional opponents.
Corbin 9, Knox Central 0
Corbin Girls Tennis hosted Knox Central and swept all courts with a 9-0 victory over the Lady Panthers.
“We had some tough battles out there tonight,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “Coach Abner and Coach Canady always have their teams ready to compete and tonight was no exception. Our girls dug deep and came out with a big win. I’m very proud of their effort tonight.”
Lindsay Jones (6-1, 6-0), Kaiden Walden (8-5), Olivia McArthur (8-5), MaryAlice McVey (8-2), Riley Lewis 8-0), and Addison Bingham (8-2) won their singles matches while the doubles teams of McArthur/Katie Morton (6-0, 6-0), Allison Lindy/Abby Lunsford (9-7), and Haley Carr/McVey (8-2) won their matches.
Corbin 8, George Rogers Clark 1
Corbin traveled to Winchester and picked up an 8-1 win over a solid GRC team in very windy conditions.
“The girls really worked hard in some very tough windy conditions. Katie Morton and Olivia McArthur picked up a big win at the No. 1 doubles spot against last year’s 10th Region champions,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “I was also very proud of first year team member, sophomore Riley Lewis, who battled through a tough match that included a rain delay and a tie breaker, but she pulled out the win 9-8(2).”
Lindsay Jones (6-1, 6-1), Katie Morton (8-0), Kaiden Walden (8-5), Riley Lewis (9-8(2), and Addison Bingham (8-3) won their singles matches while Olivia McArthur/Morton (6-3, 6-3), Allison Lundy/Abby Lunsford (8-5), and Haley Carr/MaryAlice McVey (8-3) won their doubles matches.
