CORBIN — The Corbin Lady Redhound tennis team picked up another big regional win, defeating Whitley County on Tuesday, 9-0.
Corbin didn’t lose a game in singles play, and only two in doubles.
“It’s always great to get a win within the region,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “Whitley’s team has been hit hard with graduation and then an injury, but our girls are starting to see a lot of things they’ve been working on finally falling into place. They’re getting smarter on the court and making better decisions. They’re a fun group to watch and coach.”
Corbin 9, Whitley County 0
Singles
No. 1 Lindsay Jones (C) def. Meghan Steely (WC), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Allison Lundy (C) def. Leslie Monhollen (WC), 8-0
No. 3 Lacey Martin (C) def. Breanna Thornton (WC), 8-0
No. 4 Kaiden Walden (C) def. Caylie Mayne (WC), 8-0
No. 5 Mary Alice McVey (C) def. Olivia Miles (WC), 8-0
No. 6 Haley Carr (C) def. Maranda Carr (WC), 8-0
Doubles
No. 1 Olivia McArthur/Lundy (C) def. Monhollen/Thornton (WC), 8-0
No. 2 Candace Keith/McVey (C) def. Steely/Mayne (WC), 8-1
No. 3 Abby Lunsford/Addison Bingham (C) def. Miles/Carr (WC), 8-1
