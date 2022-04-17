CORBIN — The Corbin Lady Redhound tennis team turned in another solid week of play, gearing up for regional and state tournament competition in the near future.
The Lady Redhounds played Bell County on Thursday, and Central Hardin on Friday before participating in a quad match on Saturday.
“We had three quality matches in less than 24 hours,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “We got exactly what we wanted — some very tough competition. All of my girls fought hard and learned a lot that will make us that much stronger come time for our regional tournament and into state competition. I’m very pleased with and proud of the success we had this weekend. The girls elevated their game to a higher level. They’re improving every time they step on the court.”
Corbin Lady Redhounds tennis weekend wrap-up
Central Hardin 4, Corbin 1
Singles
No. 1 — Lindsay Jones (C) defeated Annie Yates (CH) 5-7, 6-1, 10-8
No. 2 — Lacey Martin (C) lost to Parker Lally (CH) 0-6, 0-6
No. 3 Kaiden Walden (C) lost to Clare Riney (CH) 0-6, 0-6
Doubles
No. 1 — Rachel Morton/Katie Morton (C) lost to Katelyn Ditto/Madeline Stevenson (CH) 6-7(4), 6-2, 7-10
No. 2 — Olivia McArthur/Allison Lundy (C) lost to Zoey Graziano/Makenna Cox (CH) 0-6, 2-6
On Saturday, the girls’ team played a tournament-style quad match with Elizabethtown, North Oldham, and Lexington Christian Academy at the Freeman Lake Tennis Complex in Elizabethtown.
Lindsay Jones took third in the No. 1 singles bracket, while Rachel Morton/Katie Morton took second in the No. 1 doubles spot.
The team of Olivia McArthur/Allison Lundy took second in the No. 2 doubles while Candace Keith/Mary Alice McVey also took second in the No. 3 doubles bracket.
Thursday’s Match
Corbin 9, Bell County 0
Singles
No. 1 Lindsay Jones (C) def. Mikayla Gambrel (BC), 8-0
No. 2 Rachel Morton (C) def. Kiley Gambrel (BC), 8-1
No. 3 Katie Morton (C) def. Kenna Gambrel (BC), 8-0
No. 4 Lacey Martin (C) def. Emma Gambrel (BC), 8-1
No. 5 Kaiden Walden (C) def. Meredith Allen (BC), 8-0
No. 6 Mary McVey (C) def. Paige Frye (BC), 8-0
Doubles
No. 1 R. Morton/K. Morton (C) def. M. Gambrel/K. Gambrel (BC), 8-0
No. 2 Olivia McArthur/Allison Lundy (C) def. K. Gambrel/E. Gambrel (BC), 8-0
No. 3 Candace Keith/Lacey Martin (C) def. Paige Frye/Kenzie Powers (BC), 8-0
