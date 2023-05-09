CORBIN — The Corbin girls tennis team closed out their home regular season matches, hosting South Laurel by sweeping all courts, 9-0.
”This was a great way for us to close out our home matches before wrapping up the season on the road this weekend in Bowling Green,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “The girls all played very well tonight. I really feel like we have peaked at the right time going into the region tournament next week.”
Corbin 9, South Laurel 0
Singles
1. Kaiden Walden (C) def. C. Durham (SL), 8-0
2. Abby Lunsford (C) def. T. Bowling (SL), 8-1
3. Allison Lundy (C) def. M. Finley (SL), 8-0
4. MaryAlice McVey (C) def. E. Singleton (SL), 8-1
5. Riley Lewis (C) def. K. Nguyen (SL), 8-1
6. Karlee Dickerson (C) def. B. Clontz (SL), 8-3
Doubles
1. Lunsford/Lundy (C) def. Finley/Bowling (SL), 8-1
2. Walden/McVey (C) def. Clontz/Mills (SL), 8-0
3. Lewis/Dickerson (C) def. Clontz/Nguyen (SL), 8-3
