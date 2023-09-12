CORBIN — The Corbin Lady Redhound golf team turned in a fifth place finish in the Kentucky 2A Girls Golf State Tournament with two players placing in the top 25.
Corbin shot an impressive 403 and was led by Makena Myatt’s 93, which was good for a 19th place (tied) effort.
Hannah Perry shot a 100 which tied for 24th while Kalyn Watkins shot a 101 which tied for 26th.
Addison Bonham finished with a 109 (tied for 33rd) while Mackenzie Hutton turned in a 130 (49th).
“I am really proud of how the girls played,” Corbin coach Danielle Hardin said. “We hit the ball really well today, just couldn’t get the putts to drop.
“One of our goals this season was to make it to 2A as a team and we accomplished it,” she added. “I couldn’t be more proud of how hard these girls work. We now set our sights on preparing for the Region Tournament at Eagles Nest on September 20th.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.