LONDON — The Corbin Lady Redhound golf team picked up a huge win before heading off to Owensboro to participate in the Kentucky 2A Girls Golf State Tournament.
The Lady Redhounds captured first place honors with a 198 against North Laurel, South Laurel, and Whitley County.
Makena Myatt continued her impressive play, leading the way with a 41 while Hannah Perry tied third overall with a 49. Kalyn Watkins finished with a 50, Addison Bonham shot a 58 while Brooke Kfoury finished with a 61.
“Overall, we played well tonight as a team,” Corbin coach Danielle Hardin said. “We struggled a little around the greens, but managed to get putts to drop.
“We are hitting our stride right now at a peak time in our season and playing some really good golf,” she added. “We have the rest of the week dedicated to practicing in order to be ready for the Kentucky 2A State Tournament this weekend.”
