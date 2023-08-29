CORBIN — The Corbin Lady Redhound golf team continues to play well with the Kentucky 2A State Championship in site.
Corbin won their match against three other teams on Monday, and the Lady Redhound players continue to gel.
“We are playing really good golf right now,” Corbin coach Danielle Hardin said. “The girls are improving every week and it is definitely helping our confidence as we continue through the season.
“Right now, our focus is getting ready for the Kentucky 2A State Championship in Owensboro in September,” she added. “With the way we are playing right now, I think we have a good shot to go out there and be competitive.”
