PINEVILLE — In a thrilling match against Bell County and Harlan, the Corbin girls golf team was victorious, securing a first-place finish with a team score of 182.
The match, held at the Lady Redhounds' favorite course, Wasioto, saw them deliver some of their best performances to date, according to coach Danielle Hardin.
Leading the pack was Makena Myatt, who shot an impressive 37, earning her first-place individual honors.
Not far behind was Hannah Perry, who secured second place with a score of 46.
Kalyn Watkins rounded out the top three, finishing with a score of 48.
Brooke Kfoury and Mackenzie Hutton also contributed to the team's success, scoring 51 and 62, respectively.
“The girls approached the match with a positive mindset,” Hardin said. “Wasioto is one of their favorite courses to play, so they always do well. Today was probably some of the best I have seen them play."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.