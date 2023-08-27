SOMERSET — The Corbin Lady Redhound cross country team turned in a second place effort during Saturday’s Cougar Prowl Invitational.

The Lady Redhounds finished with an 87-point effort while Lexington Christian won the event with 40 points.

Emma Massengill was Corbin’s top runner, finishing in eighth place (21:23.74) while Hadley Elmore placed 12th (22:06), and Alex Herren finished 16 with a time of 22:28.87.

A complete list of Corbin’s runners’ finishes are listed below.

Cougar Prowl Invitational

Team Scores

1. Lexington Christian 40, 2. Corbin 87, 3. LaRue County 88, 4. Pulaski County 100, 5. Southwestern 118, 6. West Jessamine 128, 7. Jackson County 134.

Cougar Prowl Invitational

Corbin Individual Results

21:23.74 - Emma Massengill - 8th place

22:06.31 - Hadley Elmore - 12th place

22:38.87 - Alex Herren - 16th place

24:30.88 - Ella Hammons - 27th place

24:49.06 - Maddie Jo Russell - 28th place

25:19.32 - Mallory Bradshaw - 31st place

25:58.34 - Sophia Bradshaw - 35th place

27:38.68 - Savannah Mayer - 42nd place

33:25.28 - Chloe Walker - 60th place

