SOMERSET — The Corbin Lady Redhound cross country team turned in a second place effort during Saturday’s Cougar Prowl Invitational.
The Lady Redhounds finished with an 87-point effort while Lexington Christian won the event with 40 points.
Emma Massengill was Corbin’s top runner, finishing in eighth place (21:23.74) while Hadley Elmore placed 12th (22:06), and Alex Herren finished 16 with a time of 22:28.87.
A complete list of Corbin’s runners’ finishes are listed below.
Cougar Prowl Invitational
Team Scores
1. Lexington Christian 40, 2. Corbin 87, 3. LaRue County 88, 4. Pulaski County 100, 5. Southwestern 118, 6. West Jessamine 128, 7. Jackson County 134.
Cougar Prowl Invitational
Corbin Individual Results
21:23.74 - Emma Massengill - 8th place
22:06.31 - Hadley Elmore - 12th place
22:38.87 - Alex Herren - 16th place
24:30.88 - Ella Hammons - 27th place
24:49.06 - Maddie Jo Russell - 28th place
25:19.32 - Mallory Bradshaw - 31st place
25:58.34 - Sophia Bradshaw - 35th place
27:38.68 - Savannah Mayer - 42nd place
33:25.28 - Chloe Walker - 60th place
