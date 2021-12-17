CORBIN — Eight teams will be participating in this upcoming week’s Lady Redhound Christmas Bash.
Leslie County, Harlan County, Somerset, Bell County, Grant County, Jackson County, and Danville will join host Corbin in the eight-team field with each team hoping to bring home the tournament championship.
The tournament tips off Monday at 2 p.m. at Corbin High School. Semifinal action is scheduled for Tuesday while the championship is scheduled to be played Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.
The tournament schedule is listed below:
Lady Redhound Christmas Bash
at Corbin High School
Monday, Dec. 20
First Round Games
Harlan County vs. Somerset, 2 p.m.
Bell County vs. Grant County, 3:45 p.m.
Jackson County vs. Danville, 5:30 p.m.
Corbin vs. Leslie County, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Semifinals
Jackson County/Danville winner vs. Bell County/Grant County winner, 5:30 p.m.
Corbin/Leslie County winner vs. Harlan County vs. Somerset winner, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation Semifinals
Jackson County/Danville winner vs. Bell County/Grant County winner, 2 p.m.
Corbin/Leslie County winner vs. Harlan County vs. Somerset winner, 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Finals
TBD, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation Finals
TBD, 5:30 p.m.
Third Place Game
TBD, 3:45 p.m.
Seventh Place Game
TBD, 2 p.m.
