North Laurel hosted Madison Southern on Monday, and came away with a 1-1 tie.
Haley Bogie helped the Lady Eagles get on the board by scoring a goal with 9:01 left in the first half to make the score 1-0.
Then in the second half with 20:01 left to play, North Laurel’s Mikaela Moore knotted the game up at 1-1 when she was able to find the back of the net.
That would make the final score, and give the Lady Jaguars a 2-3-1 record on the season.
They will be back in action Thursday when they go on the road to face Whitley County.
