A late rally from the Knox Central Lady Panthers gave the North Laurel Lady Jaguars a disappointing 13-12 loss on the road on Tuesday night.
The Lady Jaguars were on fire to start the night, scoring 12 runs through the first three innings. But, it’s not how you start the game, it’s how you finish, and Knox Central was the team who finished strong, scoring eight of their 13 runs after the fourth inning, while North Laurel went scoreless.
It was not a lack of offense that kept the Lady Jaguars from the win. They had seven hits and drove in eight of their 12 runs on the night. Saige McClure led North Laurel at the plate with a double and a single. Emily Sizemore and Bella Sizemore each singled twice, while Tyra Fields singled once.
McClure drove in three runs in the loss, while Bella Sizemore drove in two. Emily Sizemore, Bailee Root, and Madison Parman each drove in one run apiece.
Root pitched a complete game, six innings for the Lady Jaguars.
Coach Chris Edwards said he was happy with his team’s effort, despite having some players out for various reasons, but said in the end, his team just came up a little short.
“It was a tough loss tonight. We had several girls out due to sickness and other school related activities,” said Edwards. “We still put up some runs and just fell short in the end.”
After the Lady Jaguars took a 12-5 lead at the end of the third inning, Knox Central stepped up at the plate and in the field. They scored three runs in the fourth inning, two runs in the fifth, and three more in the bottom of the sixth, taking the 13-12 lead.
Emily Sizemore reached base as the tying run in the top of the seventh, but the Lady Jaguars failed to bring her home to force extra innings, losing 13-12.
In other action, North Laurel took a 15-0 loss to Southwestern Pulaski on Monday night. The Lady Jaguars had just three hits in the loss, compared to 13 from the Lady Warriors. Saige McClure, Hallie Proffitt, and Ellie Adams each had hits against Southwestern.
Parman and Root each shared pitching responsibilities.
North Laurel will now return to action on Thursday, taking on Rockcastle on the road.
