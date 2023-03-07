LEXINGTON — It’s been one heck of a season for Eddie Mahan’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars, and it’s not over yet.
The Lady Jaguars (29-6) will attempt to capture the girls basketball program’s first-ever state championship when they begin play in this week’s Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Basketball Sweet 16.
North Laurel opens with 11th Region champion Frederick Douglass on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
This will mark North Laurel’s second trip to the Sweet 16 in four years. The Lady Jaguars reached the Elite Eight in 2019, before falling to Southwestern.
North Laurel is no stranger to success, the Lady Jaguars are 163-37 dating back to the 2016-17 season, which turns out to be an impressive .815 winning percentage.
“It has been a long but enjoyable journey this season,” Mahan said. “It was a selfless journey built around playing for our senior. Last year, we let Hailee Valentine down and I told them that was not how I wanted to feel with Emily Sizemore. The girls made that their goal all year and they followed through with it.
“This tournament run I believe was actually harder than 2019,” he added. “The way the teams played us so hard, it was so close that any mistakes could have ended our region tournament run early.”
Mahan believes playing the tough slate, which his team did this season, prepared them for their deep postseason run.
“It’s no surprise when you see the programs who traditionally go to state out of our region are usually the same programs who play the tough schedule,” he said. “Many coaches get caught up in chasing wins and allowing players to chase stats but you never see those programs successful at the region tournament.
“All of our losses this season were close, and most a one- to two-possession game,” Mahan added. “I think everyone seen what we experienced in those type of games pay off the last two games.”
Mahan was quick to point out as well that the girls basketball program couldn’t be as successful without the talented players it has.
“I have some of the best players around,” he said.
Mahan admitted the thought of his team having the ability to win the region has crossed his mind many times this season. He was also quick to point out North Laurel’s win on the road late in the season against Corbin let him know his team was ready to make a run.
“We didn’t play great offensively but really worked our butts off on defense and you could see a group of young ladies sell out for winning,” he said. “It was after that game I knew we could win both under pressure and when we hadn’t played great. Winning ugly games is always going to be needed to win a region championship.
“We build on player development and around players who buy into doing things the right way,” Mahan added. “In the basketball world we have today, you have so many selfish players with a mindset that it is all about them. Those types of players do not make it with us. Our players are willing to sacrifice to team and school. When you build on something solid like that then you are going to have more consistency in your program.”
So does Mahan like his team’s chances this week?
“I have never walked into a game I did not think we could win,” he admitted. “Even with some of the great teams around the state that will be in this tournament, we will walk in feeling no different. We have played some of the best this season and even in our losses we were right where we needed to be to win in all of those games.
“This team has every piece it needs to make a run at a state championship,” Mahan added. “It won’t be easy with so much talent that will be at Rupp Arena but I think this team is prepared.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.