The North Laurel Lady Jagaurs picked up a big win over Spring Valley, West Virginia on Wednesday in the Winterfest Classic in Sevierville, Tennessee.
After having their first game of the tournament canceled due to a team dropping out, the Lady Jaguars took advantage when they got their opportunity, defeating Spring Valley, 76-55.
North Laurel used a balanced offensive attack to win the game. Hailee Valentine led the way with 23 points, followed by Bella Sizemore with 16. Emily Sizemore and Chloe McKnight each scored 12 in the win.
Coach Eddie Mahan said his team overcame a night in which they were not shooting the ball very well to pick up a win against a good Spring Valley squad.
“I was overall pleased with our effort and play tonight. We played a group in Spring Valley that had all the pieces of a great team,” said Mahan. “To pull away and beat a team like that would be tough no matter what, but to do that on a poor shooting night was very impressive.”
The Lady Jaguars took a 31-27 lead at the half, but really hit their stride in the third quarter.
Valentine scored seven of her 23 points in the third quarter and Emily Sizemore added six, along with four from McKnight to extend their lead to 52-46 after three.
In the fourth quarter, it was all North Laurel. Bella Sizemore fired up for nine points and Valentine added another seven. Jaelyn Black scored four, and the Lady Jaguars cruised to the 76-55 win.
“After gutting it out in the first half, we finally started hitting late in the third quarter and that was the difference,” said Mahan. “So many players for us were key in our win, but I was extremely pleased with Chloe McKnight. She played physical and started to focus on some things that will be a huge difference for our team if she will continue to play like that.”
North Laurel 76, Spring Valley 55
North Laurel 16 15 21 24 - 76
Spring Valley 14 13 19 9 - 55
North Laurel (76) - Valentine 23, Emily Sizemore 12, Bella Sizemore 16, McKnight 12, Black 4, Claybrook 4, Sams 3, Gracie McKnight 1
Spring Valley (55) - Riggs 16, Spry 3, Crum 10, Barley 8, Crum 3, Parker 7, Daniels 8
