LEXINGTON — Two familiar foes will meet during first round action of Wednesday’s Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Basketball Sweet 16 Tournament.
Eddie Mahan’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars will tip off against 11th Region champion Frederick Douglass with hopes of defeating the Lady Broncos for the second time this season.
Both teams enter Wednesday’s matchup riding seven-game win streaks.
North Laurel (29-6) defeated Fredrick Douglass, 66-63, on the road back on Jan. 21.
“Any time we can get experience against a team, I feel that helps me as a coach better prepare for them,” Mahan said. “Also, in such a pressure situation as a state tournament, it helps my girls with a sense of familiarity that I hope will calm them down. The only downside is we had a very good game plan for them last time, and now they will have time to prepare for that.”
The Lady Jaguars had four players score in double figures during the win with Chloe McKnight recording 18 points and 10 rebounds while Brooke Nichelson (16 points), Bella Sizemore (14 points), and Emily Sizemore (13 points) followed.
North Laurel limited the Lady Broncos to 17-of-65 shooting from the floor, including a 7-of-21 effort from 3-point range.
“We did a great job defensively last time,” Mahan said. “The first quarter we came out and made a great run. They responded in the second quarter but we were able to answer each of their runs just enough to survive. You don’t see any bad teams at state and they are one of the best of the best.”
Jermyra Christian led Frederick Douglass with 18 points and nine rebounds while Kate Baker (15 points) and Noah Rhodes (15 points) followed.
Many expected North Laurel to cut down down the nets at The Corbin Arena this past week after the Lady Jaguars garnered the best RPI rating (.66806) in the 13th Region.
The Lady Broncos surprised many winning the 11th Region crown. They had the third-best RPI Rating (.62736) entering the 11th Region Tournament, and defeated Great Crossing (71-60), Madison Central (57-50), and Lexington Catholic (66-51) to win their regional title.
“They are a complete team,” Mahan said of Frederick Douglass. “They have the ball-handling you need to handle pressure, and one of the most athletic 6’3 posts in the state and some of the best shooters.
“They are not the type of team that all you have to worry about is one player,” he added. “They have multiple kids that could get 25-plus on you.”
Mahan said numerous players will have to continue to play well to get past the Lady Broncos.
“Bella Sizemore did tremendous in our game with them last time on the defensive end,” he said. “She will have to do that again. Chloe was a dominant force in that game as well and established herself early and made them double her. That will have to be duplicated in this game as well.
“In big games like this though, your leaders have to step up and Emily Sizemore and Brooke Nichelson will have to be the big time players they have been so far in tournament play,” Mahan added.
Mahan said he’s hoping the tough slate his team had prepares the Lady Jaguars to make a deep run.
“We play a tough schedule to prepare our team to make a good run in postseason play,” he said. “No matter how tough of a schedule you play though, nothing prepares a team for the nerves of postseason play, but we have been challenged enough during our region tournament run that I think it has prepared us for this moment.”
