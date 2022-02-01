LONDON — Two of the 13th Region’s heavyweights met at The Jungle on Tuesday with North Laurel coming away with a 71-62 win over Corbin.
The Lady Jaguars (16-4) jumped out to a 10-0 lead, and held Corbin scoreless during the game’s first four minutes and never looked back.
Isaac Wilson’s Lady Redhounds (16-4) never quit, though.
Corbin got as close as two points (32-30) in the third quarter before North Laurel closed out the period with a 23-9 run to seal the deal for good.
“Slow starts at the beginning of both halves didn’t help,” Wilson said. “North was more aggressive on the glass and that obviously played a factor, so did the turnovers we had. Hat’s off to North Laurel. I felt like they showed more intensity.
“We know what we need to correct and we’ve got time to do it,” he added. “The main thing, I told the girls is that I felt we played hard. We fell behind early but continued to play hard throughout the game.”
The Lady Jaguars took a commanding 53-39 lead into the fourth quarter before seeing Corbin outscore them, 23-18, during the game’s final eight minutes but the damage had already been done.
“Corbin is a very good team and to get a win against them when we shot horrible from three makes me proud of my team,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “It’s these types of games that prepare you the most for the postseason when you don’t exactly play well but still find a way to win.
“I thought the first and third quarters we played well, even though we weren’t shooting well,” he added. “We played good defense and rebounded well but the second and fourth were quarters where you seen us try cruise and against good teams that will allow them the runs that can cost you the game.”
Hailee Valentine celebrated senior night by tossing in a game-high 24 points for North Laurel while Emily Sizemore added 14 points, and Brooke Nichelson finished with 13 points.
“Tonight was a special night as we celebrated a tremendous player and all of her accomplishments,” Mahan said. “Hailee Valentine is a special player and special person. I know her competitive drive will make her very successful in life. I will miss her next year but I will forever be in her corner.”
Darcie Anderson and Shelby Stewart each scored 19 points apiece for Corbin while Kallie Housley added 17 points.
The Lady Jaguars are scheduled to be back in action Thursday on the road against Jackson County (6 p.m. start) while the Lady Redhounds will hit the road Friday to face-off against George Rogers Clark. The game is expected to start at 6 p.m.
North Laurel 71, Corbin 62
Corbin 8 17 14 23 62
North Laurel 18 11 24 18 71
Corbin (62) — Anderson 19, Housley 17, S. Stewart 19, Walker 5, Faulkner 2.
North Laurel (71) — Valentine 24, Black 4, B. Sizemore 8, Nichelson 13, E. Sizemore 14, C. McKnight 8.
