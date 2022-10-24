CORBIN — North Laurel fell to Bell County, 3-2, in a five-set war Monday in the 13th Region Tournament.
The Lady Jaguars entered the contest 24-12 on the season with the region’s best record.
In the first set, neither team was giving up, keeping the game within one point until the end. North Laurel took the win, 25-23.
In the second set, the game was intense as North Laurel got down by six but made a comeback. Bell County was too tough though, winning the set, 25-23.
The Lady Bobcats lost a little momentum going into the third set. They built a decent lead before North Laurel took the third set, 25-17.
In the fourth set, the Lady Bobcats got their momentum back, and they were very focused. Bell County won the fourth set, 25-18
Bell County would then go on to win the fifth and final set, 15-13.
The Lady Bobcats will move on to play Whitley County in the Final Four.
