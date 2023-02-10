LEXINGTON — Williamsburg held its own against Lexington Christian on Friday before falling, 74-56.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (10-16) had trouble with the Lady Eagles’ trio of Nia Carr, Claire Roberts and Jerome Castle, who combined for 53 points.
Carr led Lexington Christian with 22 points while Roberts added 16 points, and Castle finished with 15 points.
The Lady Eagles built a 20-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, and led 40-23 at halftime.
Despite being down by double digits, Williamsburg continued to play hard throughout the contest with Maddy Hopkins scoring nine points in the third quarter as the Lady Yellow Jackets saw their deficit grow to 23 points (58-35) entering the fourth quarter.
Williamsburg outscored Lexington Christian, 21-16, in the final quarter of play as Hopkins added seven points while Abby Moses scored six points.
Hopkins led all scorers with 27 points while Moses added 10 points. Presley Spicer and Allie Wilson each scored eight points apiece.
The Lady Yellow Jackets will be back in action Saturday at home against Augusta at 2 p.m.
