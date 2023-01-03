WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg fought back from a 33-20 deficit in the first half to rally and defeat Bluegrass United at home Tuesday, 54-53.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (7-4) were coming off a disappointing loss to Barbourville in the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic but responded like good teams do, outscoring their opponent, 33-21, in the second half to secure the win.
Williamsburg outscored Bluegrass United, 18-9, in the third quarter, and 15-12 in the final eight minutes.
Zoie Brown led the way with 20 points while Maddy Hopkins followed with 16 points, and Allie Wilson added 13 points.
The Lady Yellow Jackets will be back in action next Tuesday on the road against Whitley County.
