WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg’s Mikkah Siler scored a game-high 27 points but it wasn’t enough as Jackson County managed to pull off a 68-63 win on Thursday.
The game was nip and tuck throughout but the Lady Yellow Jackets couldn’t get it the hump. Williamsburg cut its deficit to four points with 11 seconds remaining but the damage had already been done.
The Lady Generals led 24-23 at halftime and 40-35 entering the fourth quarter before pulling out the win.
After being held scoreless in the first quarter, Siler began to take over for the Lady Yellow Jackets, scoring eight points in the second quarter, nine points in the third quarter, and 10 points in the fourth quarter before fouling out.
Kaylee Graham scored 11 points for Williamsburg while Allie Wilson added 10 points. The loss dropped the Lady Yellow Jackets to 3-3.
Williamsburg is scheduled to host Danville’s L.I.G.H.T. on Saturday at 12 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.