HARLAN — Barbourville advanced to semifinal action of the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament after holding off Williamsburg in a close contest with a 56-50 victory.
The Lady Tigers led 38-27 heading into the fourth quarter, and had to withstand a late rally by the Lady Yellow Jackets.
Williamsburg outscored Barbourville, 23-18, in the final eight minutes but the damage had been done.
Sarah Smith led the Lady Tigers with 19 points while Layla Brock added 17 points. Lauren Smith followed with eight points.
Allie Wilson led Williamsburg with 15 points while Lorelei Coleman finished with 12 points. Maddy Hopkins added 11 points while Abby Moses finished with nine points.
Thursday’s Game
She might only be an eighth grader, but Williamsburg’s Maddie Hopkins is playing like a seasoned veteran.
Hopkins scored a game-high 32 points while hitting 12-of-15 free throw attempts to lead her team to an impressive 69-44 win over Jellico, Tenn. during Thursday’s Bill Perkins Classic.
Hopkins was on a mission from the tip-off, scoring eight points in the first quarter, 17 points in the second quarter while dishing out seven more points in the second half.
Allie Wilson continued her impressive play by adding 16 points while going 8-of-12 from the free-throw line.
The game was never in doubt with Williamsburg taking a 22-11 lead in the first quarter while building a 45-23 cushion at halftime.
Zoie Brown added eight points for the Lady Yellow Jackets, who improved to 5-3 while extending their win streak to three games. Abby Moses finished with six points, Lorelei Coleman added five points while Presley Spicer added two points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.