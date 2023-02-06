MIDDLESBORO — Emily Downey’s Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets capped off a four-game road trip with a 45-36 win over Middlesboro on Monday.
The Lady Yellow Jackets snapped a two-game losing skid in the process while improving to 10-14, and 5-11 against 13th Region teams.
The loss dropped Middlesboro to 3-19 while extending Sally Adams’ squad’s losing streak to six games.
“I’m really proud of our girls as we picked up a good win,” Downey said. “We improved defensively tonight and were patient with the ball on offense.”
Eighth-grader Maddy Hopkins continued her impressive play, leading the way for Williamsburg with 24 points.
She was held scoreless in the first quarter with both teams scoring nine points apiece before she took over during the next 24 minutes.
Hopkins scored 10 points in the second quarter but Middlesboro did just enough to take a 22-21 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Williamsburg began to take over in the third quarter with Hopkins dishing out nine of the Lady Yellow Jackets’ points while outscoring Middlesboro 11-2 during the period.
Williamsburg managed to take a 32-24 lead into the fourth quarter before wrapping up the win.
Hopkins and Abby Moses each scored five apiece in the final eight minutes, allowing the Lady Yellow Jackets to secure the nine-point victory.
Moses finished with seven points for Williamsburg while Allie Wilson added six points. Keevi Betts led Middlesboro with 15 points while Addyson Larew scored nine points.
Williamsburg will host Whitley County at 6 p.m. on Tuesday while Middlesboro will be at home against Pineville Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Friday’s game
Williamsburg had hopes of getting back on track against Clay County after falling to Lynn Camp on Friday.
But the Lady Yellow Jackets (9-14) instead dropped their second straight contest and 10th during their past 12 games after falling on the road Saturday, 66-42.
Clay County (10-13), on the other hand, remains red-hot, winning its season-beat third game in a row.
The Lady Tigers scored 25 points off Williamsburg’s 25 turnovers while also shooting 16-of-64 from the floor, including a 10-of-27 effort from 3-point range.
Clay County led 16-7 at the end of the first quarter, and 43-19 at halftime before taking a commanding 58-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
Sidney Jones led the way with 27 points, seven rebounds, five 3-pointers, four assists, and four steals while Lauren Sizemore scored 17 points. Mackenzie Sizemore rallied eight points, and 10 boards for Clay County.
Williamsburg eighth grader Maddy Roberts recorded another double-double, finishing with 21 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and two steals while Allie Wilson had eight points, 14 rebounds, five blocks, and three steals. Abby Moses finished with nine points, and four rebounds.
Thursday’s game
Williamsburg eighth grader Maddy Hopkins turned in another stellar performance during her team’s 59-36 win over Knoxville’s Lady Ambassadors.
Hopkins totaled 28 points during the Lady Yellow Jackets’ rout, giving Williamsburg (9-12) its second win during its past three games.
She drilled two 3-pointers while also hitting 4-of-6 shot attempts from the free-throw line. Hopkins scored 15 points in the first quarter while adding seven more points in the second quarter, allowing the Lady Yellow Jackets to take a comfortable 36-11 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Abby Moses scored all eight of her points in the third quarter while Hopkins finished the second half with six more points as Williamsburg pulled away.
Allie Wilson added 16 points for the Lady Yellow Jackets.
“We had a good team win tonight,” Williamsburg coach Emily Downey said. “We moved the ball well offensively, and stepped up on defense. Our girls are showing improvements each game.”
