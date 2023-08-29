WILLIAMSBURG — The scoreboard might have shown North Laurel handing Williamsburg a 3-1 loss in 13th Region volleyball action, but the game was a battle until the end.
The Lady Jaguars did just enough to pull out an 18-25, 25-15, 25-23, and 25-18 win over the Lady Yellow Jackets.
The win improved North Laurel to 5-2 while Williamsburg fell to 6-5.
“We are happy to escape with a win tonight,” North Laurel coach James Hendrix said. “The score isn’t indicative of how much of a battle tonight was. Williamsburg came ready to play and took advantage of a lot of our errors. They played solid all night. The girls are working hard, and we’ll keep pushing as we head to Madison Southern on Thursday.”
Williamsburg coach Dirk Berta was pleased with his team’s effort.
“The girls played with a lot of energy and enthusiasm,” he said. “They gave great effort throughout the entirety of the match. Credit to North Laurel and their players and coaches for the way they played tonight as well.
