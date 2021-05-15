The Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jacket track and field team captured first-place honors in the SEKC Track and Field Meet this past week while the Yellow Jacket track and field team turned in a second-place finish on the boys’ side. Mikkah Siler, Gavon Thomas, Ben Hale, and Nevaeh Warren were named to the All-SEKC team.
Lady Jackets capture SEKC title, Jackets finish runner-up
