WILLIAMSBURG — Pineville’s third consecutive road win turned out to be a 70-22 victory over Williamsburg.
For the second straight game, the Lady Yellow Jackets had to battle foul trouble, and in the end, it took its toll.
Four players scored in double figures for the Lady Mountain Lons as Abby Jackson and Rachel Howard each scored 17 points apiece. Nadine Johnson added 15 points while Ava Arnett finished with 14 points.
Pineville left no doubt it was in control from the get-go.
The Lady Mountain Lions built a 32-7 lead in the first quarter behind Arnett’s 11 points, and three 3-pointers. Jackson also added 11 points while Howard scored seven points.
Pineville limited Williamsburg to only two points in the second quarter while building a 52-9 cushion at halftime.
Jackson, Johnson, and Howard each scored six points apiece during the period while Arnett scored two points.
The Lady Mountain Lions wrapped up the win during the second half, limiting the Lady Yellow Jackets to only three points.
Allie Wilson led Williamsburg with 17 points while Presley Spicer added four points.
The Lady Yellow Jackets will be back in action Thursday on the road against Tennessee’s Mount Pigsah Christian Academy.
Pineville will travel to play Whitley County Friday at 7:30 p.m.
