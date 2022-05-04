CORBIN — Two teams heading separate directions met Tuesday with bragging rights on the line.
Corbin did just enough to extend its win streak to four games by defeating struggling Lynn Camp, 9-4.
“What a game,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “It was a great win for my girls, very proud of them. We had an inning with a few errors that allowed runs that dwe shouldn’t have, our defense has to play clean and make the plays we are suppose to. But Lynn Camp was ready and swinging and had wight hits in the game. We had some costly errors with one out and then two outs, that cost us when we should have made the plays.
“Kallie was still able to get nine strikeouts in the win and I was proud of her composure and her ability to settle back down and throw when we had that inning that costed us the runs,” she added. My girls responded with some big time hits and patience at the plate.”
The win moved the Lady Redhounds’ record to 14-9 while the Lady Wildcats fell to 15-11 after dropping their seventh consecutive game during the process.
“Our girls didn’t come away with the win tonight, but I’m proud of how they played,” Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix said. “We got down 5-0 and fought back within one but wasn’t able to get the lead.
“Lately, I’ve felt that we’ve lost our momentum and our mojo, and even though we lost, I felt like we got that back tonight,” she added. “Halle pitched well and the girls’ bats were good tonight, too. We have to build off this game and finish the rest of the year strong.”
Corbin jumped out to a 5-0 lead after three innings of play before Lynn Camp answered with a four-run top of the fourth inning to cut its deficit to 5-4.
The Lady Redhounds responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning while adding an insurance run in the sixth inning to secure the win.
Kallie Housley got the win for Corbin, pitching the entire game while allowing eight hits, and no earned runs. She finished with nine strikeouts.
Corbin’s Danni Foley continued to swing a red-hot bat, going 3-for-3 with a double and a triple while driving in three runs, and scoring twice. Foley is 9-for-11 during the past three games with eight RBI, and four runs scored.
Housley collected a hit, and two RBI while Kaila Stidham finished with a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored. Kennedie Guiher and Bailey Stewart each finished with a hit, and a run scored apiece while Alayna Reynolds collected a hit, and scored twice. Raegan Walker also had a hit.
“We were able to get some things going when we needed to to get the win,” Stidham said. “We have to keep our focus and play every game, being all in for each other. We have had two huge blows to our team in past few weeks with Morgan Hicks having a partial MCL tear and now senior Shelby Stewart with a couple of broken bones in her right hand. These girls are gamers and we have had to strategize and move people around and adjust. Ive always worked my whole team, multiple places for the unexpected and I couldn’t be prouder of how hard they have worked to adjust and play more for one another! Let’s Go Lady Redhounds.”
Charity Steele led the way for Lynn Camp with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Katie Miller finished with two hits, and a run scored. Alissa Crumpler connected with a hit, drove in a run, and scored once while Gabriella Carollo delivered a hit, and scored once.
Mills took the loss, pitching six innings while allowing nine hits, and five earned runs. She also struck out even batters.
Corbin will travel to play South Laurel on Thursday with game-time set for 6 p.m. Lynn Camp hit the road and play Barbourville at 6 p.m.
