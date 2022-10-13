WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County wrapped up a thrilling five-set win on Thursday against Wayne County, finishing regular season play with an impressive 29-27, 13-25, 25-14, 24-26, and 15-12 win over the Lady Cardinals.
“I can’t say enough about our kids — just how proud I am of them,” Whitley County coach David Halcomb said. “We would have lost this match two weeks ago but our girls have stayed the course and have grown up a lot since then. We had multiple opportunities to throw in the towel tonight, but they were resilient and gave great effort and focus.
“I feel we are playing our best volleyball of the season right now and that’s important as we head to the postseason,” he added. “Wayne County had beaten us pretty good earlier in the season and this should prove a lot to our team. We are getting better.
“It was a special night and getting to recognize our two seniors Eliza Irwin and Jadyn Thacker made the win even more gratifying,” Halcomb continued. “Those two have dedicated a lot of time to our program over the years and I’m happy for them to go out with a win at home. We will get back in the gym in the morning and keep working.”
The Lady Colonels (19-14) are winners of three straight, and will now switch their focus to Monday’s 50th District Tournament matchup against South Laurel.
The two teams have played twice with Whitley County winning both matches.
