WILLIAMSBURG — What many thought was going to be a battle to the end, turned out to be all South Laurel during Thursday’s 50th District matchup between the Lady Cardinals and Whitley County.
The Lady Colonels came into the game with a perfect 4-0 record while outscoring their opponents 44-1, but they left with a 9-2 defeat as South Laurel improved to 3-1, and 1-0 against 50th District opponents.
“We knew playing at Whitley, with their recent wins, it would be a challenge,” South Laurel coach Lora Rison said. “We were able to get several shots off in the first half, which built some momentum. In the second half, the team really put together what we’ve been working on at practice, with several players scoring, controlling the midfield, and defense stepping up.”
Trinity Rogers led South Laurel with three goals while Gracie Hoskins and Morgan Taylor each added two goals apiece. Josie Gill and Ella Rison also scored goals in the win for the Lady Cardinals.
Whitley County’s lone goals were by Deserae Haynes and Autumn Sawyers.
The game was tied at two apiece after Sawyers’ goal during the 28th minute.
Gill’s goal at the 31st minute triggered seven unanswered goals by the Lady Cardinals, and they never looked back.
A goal by Hoskins gave South Laurel a 4-2 lead at halftime while three goals by Rogers, and goals from Rison and Hoskins wrapped up the win for the Lady Cardinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.