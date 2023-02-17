WILLIAMSBURG — Pineville’s Nadine Johnson showed why she’s considered one of the top players in the 13th Region on Friday after recording a triple-double during the Lady Mountain Lions’ 71-49 win over Whitley County.
Johnson ended regular season play by turning in one of her best efforts, scoring 24 points while finishing with 11 rebounds, 10 assists, five steals and two blocks.
Abby Jackson turned in a 22-point scoring effort while Ava Arnett added 16 points, and Rachel Howard finished with 11 points.
Whitley County hung tough throughout the matchup but just couldn’t find a rhythm on offense.
The Lady Colonels trailed 24-13 at the end of the first quarter, and 48-31 at halftime before being outscored, 23-18, in the second half.
“Tough game but hopefully it will help us as we prepare for the district tournament,” Whitley County coach Sean Pigman said. “Amber (Brown) stepped up tonight offensively to go along with Jonna (Rice) and Alba (Lopez) as all three scored in double figures. We didn’t rebound or take care of ball good enough tonight to win.
“Give Pineville credit — they did a nice job and had great effort all night,” he added. “They got us down double digits early and we just couldn’t get out of the hole we put ourselves in. Still proud of how far these girls have come this season — they have overcome a lot and are still improving everyday.
Whitley County finishes regular season play with a 10-17 mark while posting a 6-8 record against regional opponents.
Jonna Rice led the Lady Colonels with 15 points while Alba Castillo Lopez added 14 points. Amber Brown also scored in double figures with a 10-point scoring effort.
The Lady Colonels will play South Laurel in Monday’s 50th District Tournament semifinal action. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tip. Whitley County is 0-2 against the Lady Cardinals this season.
Pineville will play Lynn Camp on Monday during semifinal action of the 51st District Tournament. The game is also scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. The Lady Mountain Lions are 1-0 against the Lady Wildcats this season.
