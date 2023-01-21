WILLIAMSBURG — Just when it looked as if the Whitley County Lady Colonels were gaining some momentum after winning two straight, they drop two in a row.
Whitley County’s struggles on the offensive end continued during Saturday’s matchup with McCreary Central.
The Lady Colonels managed only 18 points in the first half, and never recovered during their 63-37 loss to the Lady Raiders.
Whitley County trailed 13-9 at the end of the first quarter, and 31-19 at halftime before getting outscored, 32-18, in the second half.
The game dropped the Lady Colonels to 5-9 overall.
Khylea Ray Collier led Whitley County with 17 points, and four 3-pointers, while Jonna Rice scored seven points.
The Lady Colonels will be back in action Tuesday at home against South Laurel. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 6 p.m.
