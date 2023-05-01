WILLIAMSBURG — Angela Singleton’s Whitley County Lady Colonels continue to show they’re a threat in the 13th Region as long as they continue to hit the ball like they have, and not commit many errors on the defensive side of things.
The Lady Colonels fought back from a 6-4 deficit with a run in the third inning, and a run in the fifth inning before securing the win with eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to get the 14-6 win.
“I’m so proud of the grit these girls showed tonight,” Singleton said. “The girls came out and scored, and then McCreary scored some more. The girls battled back and forth and then they came alive in the top of the seventh. It was a total team effort from all parts.”
Whitley County (9-19) connected with three home runs in the win while outhitting the Lady Raiders, 17-7.
Ryleigh Petrey went 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored while Jadynn Johnson hit one out while collecting three hits, two RBI, and scoring twice.
Amber Brown was 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, and one run scored while Jayden Barton turned in a 3-for-5 effort with an RBI, and a run scored.
Morgan Huddleston had two hits, two runs scored, and an RBI while Hallie Huddleston finished with two hits, two RBI, and three runs scored.
Payton Hurst finished with an RBI and scored twice while Adalee Johnson had a hit. Mackenzie Lunsford drove in a run while Ciara Pittman scored once.
Lunsford tossed 1 1/3 of an inning, allowing four hits, and six earned runs while striking out two batters. Kara Canada got the win, pitching the final 5 2/3 of an inning, scattering three hits, and giving up no home runs while tossing four batters.
Friday’s Game
Whitley County’s one through three batters had a field day at the plate during Friday’s 12-7 win over Wayne County.
The trio of Amber Brown, Ryleigh Petrey, and Morgan Huddleston combined to go 9-for-12 with a home run, two triples, a double, 10 RBI, and seven runs scored.
Amber Brown capped off a heck of a week, going 4-for-4 at the plate with a triple, a double, two RBI, and four runs scored. Petrey went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, four RBI, and two runs scored. Huddleston was 2-for-4 with three RBI, and one run scored.
“I was really proud of the girls tonight,” Whitley County coach Angela Singleton said. “We’ve had some defensive changes tonight and the girls did great with it! They were very impressive with their mentality tonight and the willingness to put the team first and keep each other up.
“The girls came out hitting and kept hitting throughout the whole game,” she added. “They were aggressive on the bases and making great defensive plays. They played the ball tonight that we as coaches have known they were capable of all year long.”
The Lady Colonels (8-19) snapped a three-game losing skid by scoring two runs in the first inning while using a four-run second inning, and a three-run third inning to pull away.
The Lady Cardinals cut their deficit to 9-7 in the top of the fifth inning before Whitley County answered with three more runs in the bottom half of the fifth to secure the win.
Jadynn Johnson turned in a one-hit, one-RBI, and one run scored effort while Payton Hurst was 2-for-4. Adalee Johnson had a hit and an RBI while Cami Price finished with a hit and two runs scored.
Hailie Huddleston collected a hit and scored once while Kara Canada finished with a hit.
Canada got the win, pitching 6 2/3 of an inning while allowing only two hits and one earned run. She struck out six batters.
