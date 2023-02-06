WILLIAMSBURG — The streak is over.
Whitley County garnered its first win in more than two weeks after slipping past visiting Berea, 47-39.
The Lady Colonels (6-14) snapped a seven-game losing skid with their last win coming way back on January 13.
Sean Pigman’s squad trailed 10-8 in the first quarter but took a 23-14 lead into the locker room at half after Amber Brown scored five of her team-best 12 points during the period.
Brown added four more points in the third quarter while Khylea Ray Collier added three points as Whitley County held on to a 36-31 edge heading into the fourth quarter.
Michaela Barton scored five of her 10 points during the fourth quarter to secure the eight-point victory.
"Nice win that these kids needed and deserve," Pigman said. "Total team effort on both ends. We really competed tonight and didn’t care who got the credit. Our defense was really good tonight. We hit enough free throws to hang on. Now we have to get ready for a tough game at Williamsburg tomorrow night."
The Lady Colonels will travel to play Williamsburg Tuesday at 6 p.m.
