BARBOURVILLE — The Whitley County Lady Colonels are heating up along with the spring-time temperatures.
Angela Singleton’s Lady Colonels are now winners of four out of their last five games after defeating Knox Central on the road Friday with a 5-3 decision.
Whitley County (12-9) scored two runs in the fourth inning and added three more in the top of the sixth inning while building a 5-0 advantage during the process.
The Lady Panthers answered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning but couldn’t get any closer.
“We rushed some at-bats at the start of the game,” Singleton said. “The girls finally settled down and started to make solid contact. Our defense stepped up big tonight and made some killer plays. The girls overcame some adversity tonight and I’m proud of them.”
The Lady Colonels’ Ryleigh Petrey was 3-for-4 at the plate while delivering two doubles. Charley Chaney turned in a 2-for-3 effort while driving in two runs and scoring once. Jaycie Monhollen and Morgan Huddleston each delivered a hit and a run scored apiece. Makenzie Lunsford also finished with a hit.
Lunsford turned in a stellar pitching effort, allowing no earned runs and five hits. She also struck out three batters.
