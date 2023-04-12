WILLIAMSBURG — To say Whitley County came out hitting on all cylinders during its game against Bell County could be an understatement.
The Lady Colonels snapped a four-game losing streak while putting up their best offensive numbers of the season during Wednesday’s 20-2 three-inning win over the Lady Bobcats.
After seeing Bell County (4-4) score two runs in the top of the first inning, Whitley County (5-13) responded with 15 runs in the bottom of the first.
The Lady Colonels added five more runs in the bottom of the second inning while Mackenzie Lunsford sealed the deal in the pitcher’s circle in the top of the third to record the 18-run win.
“The girls came out hot with the bats tonight,” Whitley County coach Angela Singleton said. “Kenzie did a great job in the circle and the defense had her back. Still made a few errors but our bats were able to give us some wiggle room.”
Whitley County connected with two home runs in the win with Jadynn Johnson and Ciara Pittman each delivering one apiece.
Amber Brown turned in a perfect 3-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in two RBI and scoring twice.
Kara Canada was 2-for-2 with three RBI and two runs scored while Hallie Huddleston turned in a 2-for-2 effort while driving in a run and scoring once.
Morgan Huddleston finished 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored while Adalee Johnson had two hits, one RBI, and scored three times.
Jadynn Johnson finished with a home run, three RBI, and three runs scored while Pittman delivered a home run in her only at bat while driving in two runs and scoring once.
Ryleigh Petrey had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Jayden Barton finished with an RBI and two runs scored.
Charley Chaney drove in a run and scored three times.
Lunsford finished the game tossing all three innings while allowing only four hits and one earned run. She also struck out five batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.