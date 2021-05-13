WILLIAMSBURG — Angela Singleton’s Whitley County Lady Colonels fought back from a 10-7 deficit on Thursday to knock off Clay County in stunning fashion with a 16-10 victory.
Whitley County scored nine unanswered runs, including six of those coming in the fifth inning to improve to 13-11.
The Lady Colonels scores five runs in the first inning before Clay County answered with six runs in the top of the second inning. Whitley County answered with two runs in the bottom of the second inning to reclaim a 7-6 advantage before the Lady Tigers added three runs in the third inning and one run in the top of the fifth inning to push their lead to 10-6.
Three Lady Colonels finished three hits apiece while Whitley County outhit the Lady Tigers, 18-10.
Jaycie Monhollen led the way with three hits, three RBI, one run scored, and a home run while Katiebeth Kelly has three hits, three RBI, and one run scored. Amber Brown delivered three hits, two RBI, and three runs scored while Ryleigh Petrey turned in a two-hit, two-RBI effort. Chelsey Logan finished with two hits, one RBI, and three runs scored while Kara Canada had two hits and a run scored. Kaden Johnson delivered a run-scoring hit while Katy Powers and Madison Richardson each had a hit apiece.
Makenzie Lunsford tossed five-inning, surrendering 10 hits and six earned runs while Canada came on and pitched the final two innings, limiting Clay County hitless and scoreless.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.