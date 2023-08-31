MOUNT VERNON — A perfect 10.
The defending 13th Region champion Whitley County Lady Colonels ran their record to a perfect 10-0 after handing Rockcastle County a 25-17, 25-16, and 25-17 loss on Thursday.
The Lady Colonels dominated from beginning to end, and were led by Marissa Douglas’ 18 kills.
“Another big road win tonight for our program,” Whitley County coach David Halcomb said. “I’m just as proud of our freshmen and JV teams right now as I am of our varsity. All three of our teams are undefeated! We are playing solid volleyball across the board. Our varsity is off to a 10-0 start, which is the second best start in program history. We want to break the record. These girls compete hard and have fun — it’s a joy to watch them. We did get a scare in the third set as Marissa took a hard fall, but battled through and ended the match strong.”
