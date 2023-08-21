MCKEE — The defending 13th Region champion Whitley County Lady Colonels improved to 3-0 thanks to a 2-0 win over Jackson County on Monday.
The Lady Colonels slipped by the Lady Generals, 26-24, in the first set before wrapping up a 25-15 win in the second set.
“Glad to get the win up here at Jackson County, but not real pleased with how we played,” Whitley County coach David Halcomb said. “We just aren’t clicking right now. We had way too many unforced errors in the first set and wasn’t real good defensively either. I knew coming in that Jackson County had played twice as many matches as we have, and got a lot of play in over the weekend.
“They have a good team,” he added. “We have the potential to play at a really high level, we just aren’t doing it right now. I’m confident in my girls. We will figure it out and get back to where we need to be. Tomorrow’s match with CHAT will be good for us.”
Whitley County will be back in action Tuesday at home at 5:30 p.m. against Cumberland Homeschool Athletic Teams.
Thursday’s Game
Two 13th Region heavyweights met up at The Jungle Thursday with defending 13th Region champion Whitley County pulling off a hard fought, 3-1, win over North Laurel.
“Proud of our team for bouncing back from not playing so well on Tuesday,” Whitley County coach David Halcomb said.
Whitley County (2-9) came out in the first set and picked up a 25-16 win before taking a 2-0 lead with a 25-14 win in the second set.
North Laurel (1-2) continued to fight and won the third set, 25-19, before the Lady Colonels wrapped up the win with a 25-20 win in the fourth set.
“We came out focused and played really well the first two sets,” Halcomb said. “Give credit to North Laurel for gaining momentum the third set. Our passing and serving wasn’t as sharp. We also had several net violations that we have to clean up. We need matches like this where we have to push through physically and mentally. We will be better for it.
“I thought we kept our composure and that was good to see as well,” he added. “North Laurel is well-coached and will be a team we will have to contend with again on down the road. It’s big for us to come up here and pull out a 3-1 win. I was also extremely pleased with our freshmen and JV teams for picking up wins this evening.”
North Laurel coach James Hendrix said he was pleased with the way his team continued to battle throughout the match.
“I’m proud of the fight,” he said. “We got down two sets and could’ve folded, but the girls played great volleyball in the third set and fought back. Whitley County has a great team and a great coaching staff and we look forward to getting another shot at them. We’ll regroup for now and start preparing for South Laurel on Monday.”
