WILLIAMSBURG — The defending 13th Region champion Whitley County Lady Colonels improved to 5-0 after handing Williamsburg a 3-1 loss during 50th District play on Thursday.
The Lady Colonels won the first set, 25-13, before the Lady Yellow Jackets (4-6) won the second set, 25-23. Whitley County managed to wrap up the victory by winning the final two sets, 25-11, and 25-14.
“I thought our girls came out ready to play and played really well the first set,” Whitley County coach David Halcomb said. “Our service game was effective, we were focused and played the game well. We lost our edge the second set and made a lot of hitting and serving errors.
“This is the third time we have gotten complacent after winning the first set this season,” he added. “We have to clean that up and mentally stay dialed in. We bounced back nicely in the third and fourth sets and played more like the team we want to be.”
