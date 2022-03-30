WILLIAMSBURG— Whitley County’s Ryleigh Petrey and Charley Chaney continue to swing red-hot bats.
Both players displayed their talents at the plate during the Lady Colonels’ 17-2 win over Richmond Model on Tuesday.
After collecting three hits on Monday while driving in six runs, Petrey followed with a perfect 3-for-3 effort at the plate that included two triples and a double against the Lady Patriots while driving in three runs while scoring three times.
Chaney raised her team-best batting average to .500 after turning in a 3-for-3 effort while driving in three runs and scoring once. She also added two stolen bases. Chaney is a perfect 9-for-9 at the plate during the past three games with eight RBI, and five runs scored.
But Petrey and Chaney weren’t the only players that are doing damage for Whitley County.
Amber Brown was 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored while Jaycie Monhollen and Kayden John each had a hit and two RBI apiece. Monhollen’s hit was a home run. Hallie Huddleston finished with a hit, an RBI, and three runs. Makenzie Lunsford connected with a hit drove in a run and scored once.
She also picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, allowing two earned runs while striking out three batters.
“I’m proud of our girls hitting solid one through nine tonight,” Whitley County coach Angela Singleton said. “The girls did a great job of moving girls around once they got on base. Our defense worked together well again tonight. I’m seeing lots of positive things from these Colonels and I want them to keep building on it.”
Whitley County fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning before answering with seven runs in the bottom of the first, right runs in the second inning, and two runs in the third inning.
The Lady Colonels will participate in the Cal Ripken Experience next week in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. with their first game taking place on Sunday at 3 p.m. against Owensboro Catholic.
