CORBIN — Whitley County coach David Halcomb had concerns heading into Tuesday’s road match against 50th District rival Corbin.
Those concerns quickly disappeared as the defending 13th Region champion Lady Colonels handed the Lady Redhounds a 3-0 loss.
It marked Whitley County’s fourth straight win over Corbin, and was the first time since 2016’s 13th Region championship game the Lady Colonels swept the Lady Redhounds in three sets.
Whitley County won Tuesday’s match 25-20, 25-15, and 25-21.
“I was really concerned with coming into Corbin after a long, tiring weekend in Owensboro,” Halcomb said. “This is one of the biggest rivalries in any sport in our area. It’s always a battle when we meet up. So to come into their gym and beat them 3-0 is a big deal for our team. This will definitely give us a leg up in the overall seeding for the district tournament, but still a lot of volleyball to be played.”
The win improved Whitley County to 13-1 overall and 3-0 in district play while the Lady Redhounds fell to 9-2, and 2-1.
“I honestly didn’t think we played as well tonight as we had been playing,” Halcomb said. “We have to correct our serving errors — we are gonna get back to the basics of serving. We gave away too many points. We will keep getting better. I’m really proud of our girls. We have a great group and our chemistry is really good.”
The Lady Colonels will travel to play CHAT Thursday while Corbin will host Williamsburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.