WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County spotted visiting Harlan County a 7-0 lead in the top of the first inning before rallying to beat the Lady Black Bears, 14-10.
Nine players finished with at least one hit in the win for the Lady Colonels (3-2) while they finished with 16 total.
Both teams struggled defensively, as Whitley County committed seven errors but took advantage of nine miscues by Harlan County.
After falling behind 7-0 in the top of the first inning, the Lady Colonels began to chip away at their deficit.
They responded with two runs in the bottom of the first inning while scoring a run in the second inning, and adding two more runs in the third inning to make the score, 7-5.
Whitley County took its first lead of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning by adding a seven-run inning of its own and led 12-7 entering the fifth inning.
The Lady Black Bears managed to score three runs in the top of the fifth inning to cut its deficit to 12-10 but a two-run bottom of the fifth sealed the win for the Lady Colonels.
Makenzie Lunsford received the win in the pitcher’s circle, tossing all seven innings while allowing 10 hits and only one earned run. She also finished with five strikeouts.
Ryleigh Petrey went 3-for-5 at the plate with one RBI and two runs scored while Jaycie Monhollen was 3-for-4 with two hits and three runs scored.
Hallie Huddleston collected two hits, one RBI, and one run scored while Addison Siler finished with two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored.
Lunsford helped her own cause with two hits, one RBI, and one run scored while Kaden Johnson scored twice and finished with a hit and an RBI.
Amber Brown and Charley Chaney each delivered a hit and an RBI apiece while both players scored once and teammate Makenna Taylor finished with a hit and an RBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.