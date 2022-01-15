HAZARD — After allowing 19 first-quarter points to Hazard, the Whitley County Lady Colonels turned in one of their best defensive efforts of the season.
The Lady Colonels limited Hazard to only 16 points the remainder of the game, cursing to an easy 61-35 win on the road Saturday.
Nine players scored for Whitley County (8-8) with Taylor Rice’s 17-point scoring effort leading the way. Marissa Douglas followed with 13 points while Kaytlyn Collier added 10 points.
“It was a good win after a sluggish first half,” Whitley County coach Sean Pigman said. “Our kids played much better in the second half — we competed and guarded.
“Taylor Rice had another big game and Kylee Brown and Chelsey Logan have given us effort and provided lots of positives when we needed it yesterday and today,” he added. “Everyone that played contributed. It was a good team win — three in a row which is nice as we get ready for Williamsburg on Tuesday.”
The Lady Colonels trailed 19-14 entering the second quarter but used a 15-8 run during the second quarter to take a 29-27 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Whitley County turned up the defensive pressure even more during the second half, outscoring the Lady Bulldogs, 15-2, in the third quarter, and 17-6 in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Colonels will be back in action Tuesday on the road against Williamsburg. They’ll follow that game with another road district matchup with South Laurel on Friday.
Whitley County 61, Hazard 35
Whitley County 14 15 15 17 61
Hazard 19 8 2 6 35
Whitley County (61) — Logan 6, Ahumada 7, Douglas 13, Rice 17, Collier 10, Clemens 1, Brown 2, Brackett 3, Cox 2.
Hazard (35) — Stidham 12, Caudill 4, Beatty 6, Ramey 7, Cornett 4, Griffith 2.
Friday’s Game
Whitley County 75, Jenkins 46
The Lady Colonels had 11 players score during their 75-46 rout of Jenkins.
Taylor Rice knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for Whitley County while teammates Martina Ahumada (15 points), and Kylee Brown (12 points) also scored in double figures.
Whitley County 75 Jenkins 46
Whitley County 15 24 21 15 75
Jenkins 7 19 15 5 46
Whitley County (75) — Logan 4, Ahumada 15, Douglas 9, T. Rice 18, Brown 12, Clemens 2, Collier 6, J. Rice 4, Barton 3, Collier 1, Brummett 1.
Jenkins (46) — Not available.
