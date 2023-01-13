WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County captured consecutive wins for the first time this season after outlasting Wayne County on Friday with a 60-47 decision.
The Lady Colonels (5-7) have come off Christmas break looking like a totally different team. They’ve been knocking down the crucial shot when needed while displaying lock down defense at times.
“Great win,” Whitley County coach Sean Pigman said. “Had great energy and enthusiasm from the entire team. It was nice to see us come together and compete as one. Amber Brown had a great night offensively as did Jonna and Khylea Ray. Alba was a beast on the boards for the second game in a row.
“Michaela, Maddie, Autumn, Braylee all contributed and our bench was full energy throughout the entire game,” he added. “Proud of my staff as well they did a great job this week and tonight. Just very proud to be a Whitley County Colonel.”
The game was tight throughout with Whitley County holding leads of 14-11, and 30-28 in the first and second quarters, respectively.
The Lady Colonels managed to build a 41-34 advantage entering the fourth quarter after outscoring Wayne County, 11-6, during the third quarter.
Whitley County turned things up a notch in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Lady Cardinals, 19-13.
Amber Brown led the Lady Colonels with three 3-pointers and 19 points. Jonna Rice added 17 points while Khylea Ray Collier scored 14 points.
Whitley County will be back in action Monday on the road against Corbin at 6 p.m.
