The Whitley County Lady Colonels traveled to Williamsburg on Wednesday night and came away with a decisive win, in a 75-30 blowout victory in the 50th District matchup.
It was the Lady Colonels’ largest win of the season and their fourth win in a row, after a disappointing loss to Corbin two weeks ago. For the Lady Yellow Jackets, the loss comes less than a week after they picked up a huge 62-15 win over Oneida Baptist.
Whitley County unleashed an all-out attack against Williamsburg with 10 different players finding the scoring column on Wednesday. Kylee Brown led all scorers with 16 points on the night, followed by Taylor Rice with 12. Marissa Douglass added 11, while Chelsey Logan and Martina Ahumada each added nine apiece.
It was the second district game in a row in which the Lady Yellow Jackets came out strong in the first quarter. They kept the pace with South Laurel last week in the first period, before losing 74-24. On Wednesday, the Lady Colonels raced to a 23-13 lead after one.
The second quarter was much different as Whitley County’s defense started tightening up. Williamsburg managed to hit on just three field goals in the second period. Brown scored eight of her 16 in the second, helping her team to a 40-21 lead at the half.
The second half was all Lady Colonels. Williamsburg scored just nine points in the third and fourth quarters combined, while Whitley County continued to roll on offense. Douglass scored seven points in the third, and Michaeala Brown and Khylea Collier each knocked down big three-pointers in the fourth, as the Lady Colonels cruised to the 75-30 win.
With the win, Whitley County moved to 9-8 on the season and 1-1 in district play. Williamsburg is now 5-9 with three losses in the district.
Whitley County 75, Williamsburg 30
Whitley County 23 17 25 10 - 75
Williamsburg 13 8 6 3 - 30
Whitley County (75) - Brown 16, Rice 12, Douglass 11, Ahumada 9, Logan 9, Barton 6, Kyhlea Collier 3, Kaytlyn Collier 3, Jonna Rice 2, Jaelyn Brackett 2, Jalicia Brummett 2
Williamsburg (30) - Kaylee Graham 4, Zoie Brown 6, Allie Wilson 6, Hannah Creekmore 5, Braylee Evans 4
