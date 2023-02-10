WILLIAMSBURG — What a week it has been for Sean Pigman’s Whitley County Lady Colonels.
Entering this past Monday, the Lady Colonels were riding a seven-game losing skid, and now they’ve won four in a row, including Friday’s 63-55 victory over Harlan.
Whitley County (9-14) built an early double digit lead, and did enough to hang on to complete the eight-point victory.
“It was a great, hard-fought win,” Pigman said.
Khylea Ray Collier turned in a 29-point scoring effort while Jonna Rice finished with 15 points, and Alba Castillo Lopez finished with 12 points to cap off the victory for the Lady Colonels.
“Khylea Ray, Jonna and Alba led us offensively,” Pigman said. “Khylea Ray got going from three and Jonna hit key free throws tonight. We played as a team on both ends again.
“Great to see them play with confidence and withstand several nice runs by Harlan, and some foul trouble in each half,” he added. “Love our hustle, energy and togetherness.”
Whitley County held a 34-18 lead at halftime before the Lady Green Dragons (10-16) began to rally in the second half. Harlan cut its deficit to 10 points (45-35) entering the fourth quarter, and outscored the Lady Colonels, 20-18, in the fourth quarter but the damage had been done.
Emma Owens led the Lady Green Dragons with 21 points while Kylie Noe scored 15 points.
Whitley County will be back in action Monday on the road against Knox Central at 7:30 p.m. Harlan will travel to play McCreary Central Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
