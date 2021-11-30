The Whitley County Lady Colonels had a strong start to the 2021-2022 season with a big win over the Clay County Lady Tigers on Tuesday night.
Whitley County took the 56-47 win with a big team-oriented effort, in which nine different players found the scoring column. Marissa Douglass led the way for the Lady Cardinals with 14 points in the win, while Taylor Rice added 10.
Coach Sean Pigman said it was a great team win and a good win over a good team.
“Any time you can get a win over Clay County, it is a good win. Coach Burchell always has his team ready to play, and they play their style of basketball,” said Pigman. “I thought our girls did a good job adjusting during the game tonight. We played a lot of girls and we played well.’
The first half was back-and-forth for two quarters. Whitley County came out firing and knocked down four three-point shots in the first quarter, taking a 15-10 lead after one quarter played. Clay County heated up in the second quarter, cutting the lead to 30-27 at the half.
The Lady Colonels made several trips to the free throw line in the first half, missing five foul shots, including the front-end of a one-and-one. Pigman said while their three-point shooting was great in the first two quarters, the lack of free throw shooting was problematic.
“We shot the ball well from the outside throughout the game, but we did not shoot well from the free throw line in the first half,” said Pigman. “We had to adjust in the second half and we shot the ball much better.”
Pigman’s style of up-tempo basketball contrasted the half-court sets of the Lady Tigers, but after Whitley County’s poor free throw shooting in the first half, the Lady Colonels backed off in the second half and were able to extend their lead.
Douglas scored five points to lead Whitley County in the third, as they extended their lead to 41-36 heading into the fourth. The Lady Colonels’ defense stepped up in the game’s final period, holding Clay County to just three field goals in the quarter.
Chelsey Logan scored all seven of her points in the fourth quarter and Rice knocked down two three-point shots, as Whitley County cruised to the 56-47 win.
With a 1-0 start to the season, the Lady Colonels will return to action on Friday, playing Madison Southern at home.
Whitley County 56, Clay County 47
Whitley County 15 15 11 15 - 56
Clay County 10 17 9 11 - 47
Whitley County (56) - Douglas 14, Taylor Rice 10, Logan 7, Kylee Brown 6, Jonna Rice 5, Bailey Brown 5, Aubree Clemons 4, Kaytlyn Collier 3, Martina Ahumada 2
Clay County (47) - Bowling 18, Jones 9, Sizemore 8, Jones 9, Dezam 3
