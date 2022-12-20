ANAHEIM, Ca. — Whitley County’s trip to California didn’t start off the way coach Sean Pigman had hoped but he was pleased with the effort his Lady Colonels gave during their 67-33 loss to California’s Sierra High School.
“We played a really good team that shot the ball really good,” he said. “We battled but just have to keep working and get things turned around. Our kids never quit and gave great effort all night. We will play again tomorrow and hopefully shoot better and get a win.”
Jaelyn Brackett led Whitley County with a nine-point scoring effort while Jonna Rice had five points, and eight rebounds. Kylee Brown finished the contest with seven points.
Whitley County hung tough in the first quarter, trailing only 16-10, before Sierra outscored the Lady Colonels, 14-3, in the second quarter to take a 30-13 advantage at halftime.
Sierra put the game away in the second half, outscoring Whitley County, 37-20.
