BARBOURVILLE — Deserae Haynes recorded a hat trick while Autumn Sawyers scored two goals, and Alba Castillo Lopez added one as Whitley County defeated Knox Central, 6-0, on Monday.
Entering the game, Whitley County coach Kelly Sawyers said she wanted her team to have fun, and that they did, recording their first shutout of the season.
Makayla Strunk and Autumn Sawyers had two assists apiece while Maddy Earls and Kim White had one assist apiece.
“Tonight was all about having fun and enjoying what is left of the season,” Sawyers said. “We mixed things up a bit and still were able to easily put six in the net and keep a shut out game.”
Autumn Sawyers now leads Whitley County with 25 goals while Haynes has 17.
Haynes gave the Lady Colonels a 1-0 advantage nine minutes into the contest before Whitley County added four more goals in the half.
Kelly Sawyers saw her team score one more goal during the final 40 minutes of the second half to wrap up the win.
The Lady Colonels will be back in action at home Tuesday against McCreary Central while they’ll hit the road Thursday and play Clinton County in their final regular season match of the season.
