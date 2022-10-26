CORBIN — Whitley County faced off against Bell County on Wednesday, winning 3-0 over the Lady Bobcats.
In the first set, the two teams went to battle but Whitley County came out on top, 25-20.
In the second set, the Lady Colonels kept the momentum going, cruising to a 25-20 win.
In the third and final set, Whitley County finished off the match with a 25-14 victory.
The Lady Colonels improve to 23-14 and will move on to the 13th Region Championship on Thursday.
