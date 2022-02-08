The Whitley County Lady Colonels picked up another district win on Tuesday night with a 68-33 victory over the Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets in the 50th District matchup.
The Lady Colonels were led by the duo of Marissa Douglass and Chelsey Logan. Douglas finished with a team-high 20 points, followed by Logan who poured in 19 points. Martina Ahumada added eight points in the win.
It was the second meeting between the teams with Whitley County taking the wins each time. The Lady Colonels won the first contest 75-30. The win secured the No. 3 seed in the upcoming 50th District Tournament for Whitley County, while ensuring that Williamsburg will enter the tournament as the No. 4 seed.
The Lady Colonels jumped out to an early 17-5 lead and never looked back. Douglass scored nine of her 20 points in the quarter. The second quarter was much of the same. Jonna Rice connected on a big three-pointer and Logan scored four points, helping Whitley County extend their lead to 35-17 at the half.
Logan and Douglass continued to dominate the game in the second half, with both girls scoring eight points apiece in the third quarter. Ahumada added another five points in the third and the Lady Colonels led 58-24 after three.
Coach Sean Pigman played much of his bench in the fourth quarter. Kylee Brown knocked down a three-point shot for Whitley County and Logan scored five more in the final quarter. Williamsburg’s Kaylee Graham and Madisyn Hopkins each connected on three-pointers, and Alanah Mah added three points for the Lady Yellow Jackets in the fourth.
Hopkins led Williamsburg with 10 points in the loss.
With the 68-33 win, the Lady Colonels improved to 12-12 on the season. They will take on Corbin on Thursday in their final district game of the year. Williamsburg will play Burgin on the road on Thursday.
Whitley County 68, Williamsburg 33
Whitley County 17 18 23 10 - 68
Williamsburg 5 10 7 9 - 33
Whitley County (68) - Douglass 20, Logan 19, Ahumada 8, Taylor Rice 1, Aubree Clemens 6, Kaytlyn Collier 5, Jonna Rice 4, Kylee Brown 4, Michaela Barton 2
Williamsburg (33) - Graham 9, Creekmore 2, White 2, Mah 9, Hopkins 10, Evans 1
